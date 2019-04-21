DONEGAL GAA - DIVISION ONE

LISTEN: Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan happy after his side's win over St Eunans

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

LISTEN: Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan happy after his side's win over St Eunans

Naomh Conaill had a good win over St Eunans and their manager Martin Regan was very happy with the performance.

He gave his reaction to Tom Comack after the game