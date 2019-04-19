DONEGAL GAA

LISTEN: Aodh Ruadh manager Barry Ward very happy with his young charges

Peter Campbell

Peter Campbell

Aodh Ruadh joint manager Barry Ward was very happy with his side's display and felt they settled better this week after another good start.

He gave his reaction after the game to Peter Campbell