LISTEN: Gaoth Dobhair's Dáire Ó Baoill says they might need goals to defeat Corofin

If Gaoth Dobhair need a goal on Saturday, then they will be hoping that Dáire Ó Baoill gets on the ball on a run towards goal.

His hat-trick against Crossmaglen in the Ulster semi-final will live long in the memory, and he agrees that a goal might be needed to get his side over the line against Corofin.

"At the end of the day I feel goals will have a big part to play in this game," says Dáire, who has been watching Corofin find the net in recent games.

This week will be a laid back one for the Gaoth Dobhair midfielder. "I'll be taking it easy to be honest. We will have two more training sessions; I'll get my own stuff done and I might play the game 100 times in my head and the different ways it can go. That's how I will lead up to the game. Come Thursday and Friday I'll be hanging with the boys when they come back from college.

"There's six or seven of us that always hang together and it makes it easier," he said, and he feels this has helped them on the field.

"We've been playing with each other since underage. I know when Naoise (Ó Baoill) or Michael Carroll get on the ball or certain people make certain runs. There is a chemistry in the team."

Looking at the big picture, Dáire finds it hard to believe what they have achieved already this year.

"Listen, our goal was to do as well as we can in the county, because we struggled with that for so long. I think it all happening in the one year is just mad. It's still hard to believe.

"Maybe we will need the season to be finished before it hits us in the end up. It is something you dream of."

When put to him that the younger group have become used to winning and that should be a factor.

"It's not and it is. We were limited to what we could play in our own age group. We played in the county and then two years in Ulster. That (U-21) was in mid-January and we got through the second year and got the win and that probably gave us confidence for this," said Dáire, who agreed that they were unlucky not to win two Ulster U-21 titles. He said that they felt the first year at U-21 in Ulster was "one that got away".

Dáire says that it was difficult for Donegal teams because winning the Donegal title was so difficult and there were different winners each year.

"It was always a new experience (coming into Ulster). Luckily when we got the county, we had the experience and the backroom team that could lead us that way and put us in the right direction."

He feels that the credit for Gaoth Dobhair's success must go to the backroom team. "There is a good team in the backroom team, too many to name out, but they all do their bit, the gear, the water, the stats and things like that. Listen Boyler (Michael) coming in with his knowledge towards the conditioning side really helped us; the tactics side. It took a lot off Mervyn's (O'Donnell) shoulders. Last year he had a lot on his shoulders and he tried to do a bit of everything."

He says he knows nothing about Corofin or their players.

"The closest I've got to any of those Corofin players was watching them on TV these last few years. At this stage you would be sitting back and watching semi-finals and All-Ireland club finals and listen, they walked it last year. Every man was watching it, seeing the footballers they have, the experience from the goalkeeper right up to the full-forward line, an All-Star this year for Ian Burke. It is stuff we dream about and look up to.

Asked about the heavyweight clash between Kevin Cassidy and Kieran Fitzgerald, he says: "I think Fitzgerald has got two early All-Irelands with Galway and Cass has got his own records coming through the years. Cass has got a year on him and maybe he can use that as an advantage. But it's great to see men of that age with still that love of the club, giving it their all every year. And it's the hard work they are putting in too. The experience they bring to the team is massive.

"We look up to those three at every training sessions. When things are in the dumps, we look to Neil or Eamonn and Cass too. Cass might win a big ball; Eamon might break a few lines or Neil would be roaring the head off you from the back to lift it. That's what you need."

When I put it to him that if the game goes to extra-time Cassidy will be hugging the referee, he laughs: "Cass knows all the tricks in the book. He knew what he was doing."

SEE ALSO: Mervyn O'Donnell on preparations

Eamonn Collum wants to play in Croke Park

Christopher Sweeney in bonus territory