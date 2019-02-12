LISTEN: Gaoth Dobhair PRO Brendan Ó Baoill double reason to be happy

With just days to go to the All-Ireland club semi-final for Gaoth Dobhair, there has been a lot of work put in behind the scenes, apart from the training ground.

To the fore in this regard has been PRO, Brendan Ó Baoill, who will be just as nervous as the players on Sunday as his son Dáire will be playing midfield.

But, despite that, Brendan has enjoyed the journey as he told Peter Campbell at the press launch ahead of the semi-final against Corofin.