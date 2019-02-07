LISTEN: Abbey VS manager Michael Leydon looking forward to Donegal side in Markey final

Leitrim native Michael Leydon along with Clive Monaghan of Galway are in charge of the Abbey VS team, Donegal town, who have reached the Markey Cup final after defeating St Ciarans, Ballygawley this afternoon.

Leydon admits that getting to a final is new territory as he quipped "Leitrim don't get to too many finals". He praised the efforts of the players and his sidekick Monaghan.

He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game

