LISTEN: Abbey VS, Donegal's man of the match Michael Coughlan enjoys games when they are close
ST NAULS MAN HELPS ABBEY TO MARKEY FINAL
It's not often you hear a player say that they enjoy close games, but that's what Michael Coughlan told Peter Campbell after he helped his school, Abbey VS, into the Markey Cup final this afternoon in the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown.
Michael was speaking immediately after the semi-final win
