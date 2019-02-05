DONEGAL GAA
LISTEN: Ryan McHugh happy that Donegal have got full points after opening two games
LOOKING FORWARD TO PLAYING IN THURLES FOR FIRST TIME
Donegal play Tipperary in their third game in the Allianz National Football League on Sunday in Thurles and it will be new territory for Donegal All-Star Ryan McHugh and most of the Donegal panel, who would not have played in Semple Stadium before.
McHugh was speaking to Tom Comack at today's Donegal GAA press briefing and is looking forward to the game
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on