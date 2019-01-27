LISTEN: 'We knew this would be a dogfight' - Jamie Brennan

Jamie Brennan hit three points as Donegal began life back in Division Two of the Allianz National Football League with a three-point win in Clare.

Donegal were two points ahead at half-time and Clare put it up to the visitors in the second half. But Declan Bonner's side knocked over a couple of late scores to see off the Munster side's challenge.

After the game, Brennan gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Peter Campbell.

LISTEN: Declan Bonner on Donegal's win in Ennis