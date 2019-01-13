Listen: 'That was perfect preparation for start of the league' - Bonner

Donegal's hopes of retaining their Dr. McKenna Cup crown ended on Sunday when they narrowly lost out to Armagh in their semi-final at Healy Park in Omagh.

Despite a good second half performance from Donegal, Armagh ran out deserving winners, 0-14 to 1-10

After the game, Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, said despite the result, there were positives to take from his team's performance. And he's hoping his players can learn from the defeat.

Bonner gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Tom Comack.