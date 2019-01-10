Donegal GAA
Listen - Donegal manager Declan Bonner's reaction to Donegal's win over Cavan in the Dr McKenna Cup
Donegal manager Declan Bonner is happy with Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup campaign so far.
Donegal qualified for a semi-final meeting with Armagh following a 1-20 to 1-12 win over Cavan in Ballybofey.
Speaking to Tom Comack after Wednesday night's game, Bonner said he is a little concerned with a growing injury list. He also gave the latest on Michael Murphy's recent knee surgery.
