LISTEN: Declan Bonner happy with workout for his Donegal side at 'Match For Fenny' in Downings

Peter Campbell

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

LISTEN: Declan Bonner happy with workout for his Donegal side at 'Match For Fenny' in Downings

Donegal seniors had a good workout today against the Donegal 2012 side in a charity match in Downings.

The present Donegal side ran out easy winners, but manager Declan Bonner was happy that his side got a good workout ahead of the opening Dr. McKenna Cup game against Queen's.

He gave his reaction to Peter Campbell

