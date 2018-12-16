Donegal GAA - Division Two Minor Football League final

LISTEN: Gaeil Fhánada midfielder Bernard McGettigan's reaction to win over Glenfin

Bernard McGettigan kicked six points in a man of the match performance for Gáeil Fhanada against Glenfin, in Division Two minor football league final.

After the game he told Tom Comack it was brilliant to win league and championship double and that the team had been together since U-8s. 

