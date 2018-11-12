LISTEN: Organiser Owen Doherty pays tribute to all who took part in Connie O'Gara Charity game

The Men in Black against the local Naomh Columba veteran team - it was a fitting tribute to the memory of Connie O'Gara as they gathered for a special game in his memory on Saturday in Pairc na nGael.

There were a few new recruits on the referees' side, and that was enough for them to run out 4-12 to 1-10 winners, but they were all winners.

In perfect conditions, until a late shower, old comrades of Connie donned their boots once more, and as his daughter, Stacy, said when presenting the cup to Kevin McGinley, captain of the referees' team, "Connie would have been proud."

When the football was finished, there were refreshments provided in John Eoinin's and the conversation was on times past - of the day Kevin Cassidy hit the wonder point in Croke Park in 2011 against Kildare and Connie was the first man on the pitch at the final whistle to congratulate him.

There was a man of the match award for veteran Eugene McHale, edging out John McNulty of Kilcar (who hit 3-2 for the winners).

But it was mostlly about enjoying the occasion and remembering a man who gave so much to Naomh Columba as a player, manager and referee.

LISTEN: Peter Campbell spoke to one of the organisers, Owen Doherty after the game



See Thursday's Donegal Democrat for full report.