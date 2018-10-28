Mark Coyle banned for two games against Limerick

There's confirmation this Sunday evening that Mark Coyle of Finn Harps has been hit with a two-game ban and will miss this week's play-off double-header with Limerick FC.

Coyle will miss the next two matches for picking up 12 yellow cards.

It's a massive blow to the Donegal side's chances of success this week and Harps boss Ollie Horgan said others could miss Monday's game because of injury.

Keith Cowan, Ollie Horgan and Harps secretary, John Campbell, at this week's press conference in Letterkenny

Harps host Limerick in Ballybofey on Monday evening and then travel to the Markets Field for the 2nd leg on Friday night.

Both games are at 7.45pm.

At a press conference held in Letterkenny ahead of Monday's 1st leg, Horgan confirmed that a number of players are battling to be fit to feature this week.

He spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.