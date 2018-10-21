LISTEN: 'Bonner's goal the game's big moment' - McConigley

Letterkenny Rovers manager Eamonn McConigley watched his team ease to a surprisingly comfortable win over Cockhill Celtic on Sunday and insisted that he wants his team to compete in every competition they're involved in this season.

The Rovers boss accepted that Cockhill's hopes weren't helped by the fact that they had two men sent off in the second half of Sunday's game.

However, he insisted that Letterkenny were the better team and they deserved their victory with Jonny Bonner's goal just before half time, the game's big moment.

McConigley spoke to the Donegal Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty

MATCH REPORT: Letterkenny Rovers 5, Cockhill Celtic 0