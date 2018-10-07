Listen - Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O'Donnell on his team's semi-final win

For the first time since they won the county title back in 2006, Gaoth Dobhair are through to the Donegal Senior Football Championship final following Sunday's semi-final win over MacCumhaill's.

They had a comfortable 3-14 to 1-7 victory, and they now qualify for a mouth-watering decider against Naomh Conaill.

After Sunday's game, Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O'Donnell told Tom Comack the win over MacCumhaills was just another hurdle jumped on the way to the bigger prize.

He insisted Gaoth Dobhair have won nothing yet.

