Donegal Senior Football Championship quarter-final reaction
Listen - Gaoth Dobhair full back Neil McGee's reaction to Gaoth Dobhair's eight goals against Bundoran in the quarter-final of the championship.
Gaoth Dobhair hit 8-13 against Bundoran in the last of the Donegal Senior Football Championship quarter-finals on Sunday evening in Ballybofey. After game Gaoth Dobhair three time All-Star full back Neil McGee told Tom Comack it was great to score eight goals. But he also admitted to being disappointed they conceded three.
