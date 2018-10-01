Donegal Senior Football Championship quarter-final reaction

Listen - Gaoth Dobhair full back Neil McGee's reaction to Gaoth Dobhair's eight goals against Bundoran in the quarter-final of the championship.

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

tom.comack@donegaldemocrat.com

Listen - Gaoth Dobhair full back Neil McGee's reaction to Gaoth Dobhair's eight goals against Bundoran in the quarter-final of the championship.

Gaoth Dobhair hit 8-13 against Bundoran in the last of the Donegal Senior Football Championship quarter-finals on Sunday evening in Ballybofey. After game Gaoth Dobhair three time All-Star full back Neil McGee told Tom Comack it was great to score eight goals. But he also admitted to being disappointed they conceded three.   