Donegal Senior Championship reaction

Listen- Michael Murphy's reaction to Glenswilly's seven points quarter-final win over Four Masters

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

tom.comack@donegaldemocrat.com

Michael Murphy kicked five of Glenswilly's points in their quarter-final win over Four Masters in Ballybofey, on Saturday night. After the game he told Tom Comack he was happy things were coming together nicely for Glenswilly but admitted they were still far from the finished article and had work to do ahead of the county semi-final. 