"The goals gave us the belief to go on and win" - Marty O'Reilly

Marty O'Reilly said few people outside the MacCumhaill's club gave the team any chance ahead of Saturday's Senior quarter-final meeting with St. Michael's.

But at the end of an entertaining contest at O'Donnell Park, the Twin Towns men were worthy winners.

O'Reilly was one of the star men for the winners, but he was quick to praise the efforts of the squad's younger players.

And he suggested that the goals which came in the first half, gave his team the belief to go on and win.

The county man spoke after the game to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.

