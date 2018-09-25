Donegal Senior Championship reaction
Listen- Four Masters manager Kevin Lyons gives his reaction to his sides come back against Termon to clinch a place in the Donegal SFC quarter finals.
Four Master produced a dramatic second half recovery from being 14 points down early in the second half against Termon last Saturday evening and facing the prospect of a relegation playoff to clinch a place in the quarter-finals of the Donegal Senior Championship. After the game a naturally delighted Four Masters manager Kevin Lyons, gave his reaction to Tom Comack.
