Listen: 'Our younger players are stepping up to the mark' - Molloy

Dermot 'Brick' Molloy has been the match-winner on many occasions for Naomh Conaill over the years, and on Sunday, it was his goal that proved the difference as they got the better of St. Eunan's.

It means Naomh Conaill progress, along with Gaoth Dobhair, from Group B to the quarter-finals of the the Donegal Senior Championship.

Naomh Conaill's impressive first half display at Davy Brennan Memorial Park was key to this victory and in the end they won by three points, 1-9 to 0-9.

After the game, Molloy spoke to the Democrat's Peter Campbell and the experienced Naomh Conaill man suggested that the team's younger players have been really stepping up to the mark in recent games.

