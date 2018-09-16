DONEGAL SENIOR S'CHIP

LISTEN: 'We showed great spirit, but it wasn't our day' - Bundoran's Francie Martin

Beaten Bundoran still in with a good chance of quarter-final spot

It now looks like Bundoran will have to beat Ardara in their final game in Group A to hold out any hope of qualifying for the last eight in the Donegal Senior Championship.

Their four-point defeat to Glenswilly on Sunday evening, means they have one win from their two games. 

A win against Ardara next weekend would mean qualification from Group A would come down to scoring averages. 

Bundoran manager Francie Martin was pleased with his team's performance and attitude against a very impressive Glenswilly. He also wondered if the two Glen goals should have been allowed.

He spoke after the game to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.