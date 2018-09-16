DONEGAL GAA - CHAMPIONSHIP REACTION
LISTEN: Barry Doherty gives his reaction after Kilcar overcame Milford to reach quarter-finals
Kilcar, despite conceding two penalties, were too good for Milford in the second games in the Group series. By virtue of their win the reigning champions are in the draw for the quarter-finals but still have to meet MacCumhaill's next weekend to see who finished first in the group.
After the game he gave his reaction to Peter Campbell
