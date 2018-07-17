Listen - Goalkeeper Gallagher happy with Harps' run of good form

Finn Harps hosted a press conference in Letterkenny on Monday evening ahead of Friday night’s visit of Shelbourne to Finn Park.

It’s another massive game for the Donegal club whose run of form since the mid-season break has been so impressive.

Harps have won three on the bounce to move up to joint second in the table.

They will be without the suspended (and injured) Paddy McCourt this weekend while Mark Coyle is unlikely to start because of injury.

However, with the new signings already making their mark, there is plenty of reason for optimism as Harps prepare for the end of season run-in.

Goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher attended Monday evening’s press conference and he told the Democrat’s Diarmaid Doherty that while the players are more than happy with the recent run of results, Shelbourne will provide another difficult test on Friday night.