All Ireland Senior Football Championship Super 8s reaction
Listen- Donegal manager Declan Bonner's reaction to Donegal's five point defeat by All-Ireland champions Dublin
Donegal manager Declan Bonner told Tom Comack he was disappointed Donegal did not play up to the level they were capable off and he feels the difference between the teams was was Dublin scored two of their goal chances and Donegal failed to put away any of their goal opportunities.But he also insisted that there were a lot of positives to be taken from the game.
