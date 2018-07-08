Donegal All County League - Division One -reaction
Listen - Dermot 'Brick' Molloy's reaction to five point win over Milford in Davy Brennan Memorial Park
Dermot 'Brick' Molloy kicked six points in Naomh Conaill's five point win over Milford. After the game he told Tom Comack that he was very happy with the way the season is going and the form the younger players who have come in for county players Leo McLoone, Ciaran and Anthony Thompson who are currently county tied.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on