DONEGAL GAA

LISTEN: Donegal manager Declan Bonner on the challenge of Down in Sunday's Ulster final

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

LISTEN: Donegal manager Declan Bonner on the challenge of Down in Sunday's Ulster final

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is prepared for a tough game against Down on Sunday in the second Ulster semi-final.

He was speaking this week to Tom Comack