Donegal GAA- All-Ireland Masters Football
Listen- Donegal manager Val Murray's reaction to Donegal's narrow win over Tyrone, in Letterkenny.
Donegal came from behind to overcome Tyrone, by two points this afternoon in the All-Ireland Masters Football Championship, in Letterkenny. After the game Donegal manager Val Murray, told Tom Comack, the first half goals scored by John McFadden and Brian McLaughlin, in the middle of the second quarter were the big scores in the game.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on