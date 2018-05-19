Nicky Rackard Senior Hurling Championship
Listen- Donegal captain Danny Cullen's reaction to Donegal's twenty point win over Leitrim in the Nicky Rackard Cup Championship
Donegal recorded a runaway win over Leitrim, this afternoon to book their place in the semi-final of the Nicky Rackard Cup Senior Hurling Championship. After the game Donegal captain Danny Cullen told Tom Comack that Donegal wanted to get back to another final and a day out in Croke Park.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on