LEAGUE OF IRELAND REACTION
Ollie: 'I'm not sure if we would have deserved an equaliser'
Finn Harps boss disappointed with his team's performance
Finn Harps have fallen off the lead again in Division One of the League of Ireland following Friday night's 1-0 defeat at home to Cobh Ramblers.
The leaders UCD and Drogheda United both won on a night when Harps' recent good run of results came to a disappointing end.
After the game, Ollie Horgan said his team didn't really deserve to take anything from the game.
He spoke with the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.
Match report: Finn Harps 0, Cobh Ramblers 1
FULL TIME:— League Of Ireland Daily (@LOIDaily) May 18, 2018
Bohemians 0-2 Dundalk
Cork 4-0 Bray
St. Pats 5-2 Derry City
Waterford 3-6 Limerick
Drogheda 2-0 Wexford
UCD 2-0 Athlone
Finn Harps 0-1 Cobh#LOI #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on