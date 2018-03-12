Listen: Ollie looks ahead to Finn Harps' tie with the Mayo League

Finn Harps are likely to rest several players for tonight's EA Sports Cup opener against the Mayo League in Ballybofey.

Harps return to action after Friday night's 1-1 draw in their season opener against Shelbourne at Finn Park.

Ollie Horgan has confirmed that Keith Cowan (hamstring), Paddy McCourt (groin) and B.J. Banda (knee) won’t feature against Mayo while there are doubts over skipper Ciaran Coll who is still troubled by an ankle injury and Gareth Harkin who was an unused sub last Friday night due to a knee problem. Eric Whelan continues to be unavailable because of a groin injury

Speaking after the game against Shelbourne, Horgan said the Mayo League would provide another tricky test for his team.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty