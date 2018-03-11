GAA
Listen- Tyrone manager Mickey Harte's interesting take on Tyrone's six point league win over Donegal
Tyrone manager Mickey Harte insisted it was a battle against old rivals Donegal, a team the veteran manager admitted his charges always had difficulty in beating. Listen to the three time All-Ireland winning managers thoughts of his own team's performance and what he made of Donegal. He was speaking to the media afterwards including the Democrat’s Tom Comack .
