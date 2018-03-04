Listen: 'We always get it tough when we go to Milford' - Seamus Doherty

The battle for league honours in the Premier Division of the Donegal League served up an important game on Sunday as Milford United played host to Cappry Rovers.

Both teams have been chasing the tails of leaders Kildrum Tigers for some time, so the meeting at Moyle View Park was crucial to both teams.

In the end, Cappry Rovers won out with a 3-0 victory, a result that even surprised their manager Seamus Doherty.

He gave his thoughts after the game to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.