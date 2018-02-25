Allianz National Hurling League 2B

Listen-Donegal captain Danny Cullen's thoughts on historic win over Down

.

Danny Cullen scored four points and was the man of the match for Donegal in their historic first win over Down, in O'Donnell Park. After the game he gave his reaction to Tom Comack. 