MARKEY CUP QUARTER-FINAL REACTION
LISTEN: Coláiste na Carraige coach Neilly Byrne critical of arrangements for game
Donegal side bow out after game curtailed due to late arrival of ref
Coláiste na Carraige coach Neilly Byrne was gracious in defeat after his side were beaten by Keady in the Markey Cup semi-final although he was critical of the arrangements around the game which saw both sides waiting almost an hour for a referee to officiate and then the game was curtailed to 22 minutes a half.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell
