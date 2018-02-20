Audio: Ollie Horgan: 'Harps could win this league - we could even be bottom'

Finn Harps held a press conference ahead of the new season in Letterkenny on Tuesday night.

Harps open with a trip to Drogheda United on Friday night and they're likely to be without captain Ciaran Coll because of injury.

The captain's armband is expected to be given to Keith Cowan who will play his first competitive game since suffering a serious injury in October 2016. Cowan also attended Tuesday night's press conference along with club secretary, John Campbell.

Harps boss, Ollie Horgan, said he's looking forward to the new season, but with the number of quality sides in the division, picking a winner is anyone's guess.