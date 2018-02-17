Audio: Brennan delighted to win a medal with Donegal

Donegal enjoyed an impressive four-point win over Tyrone to take the 2018 Dr. McKenna Cup title at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh on Saturday night.

Paul Brennan, in only his second year with the squad, has been enjoying a good season, and he kicked two fine scores in Donegal's 1-16 to 1-12 win.

The Bundoran man said it was a great win for Donegal, and on a personal level, he was delighted to win a medal at inter-county level.

He was speaking after the game to the Democrat's Peter Campbell.