GAA Football

Listen - Donegal manager Declan Bonner on the latest on the injury front ahead of Galway

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

tom.comack@donegaldemocrat.com

Listen - Donegal manager Declan Bonner on the latest on the injury front ahead of Galway

Donegal manager has been outling Donegal's lengthy injury list to Tom Comack ahead of Sunday's game against Galway.