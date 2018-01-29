DONEGAL GAA
LISTEN: Donegal captain Hugh McFadden's huge disappointment at losing out narrowly to Kerry
Donegal lost out by a point to Kerry in Killarney on Sunday. Today in the Abbey Hotel, captain Hugh McFadden was present for a press launch ahead of the visit of Galway on Sunday to Letterkenny.
He spoke about the huge disappointment in Killarney but is also looking forward to Sunday next and again leading Donegal out against Galway.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell
