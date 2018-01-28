Donegal GAA

Listen - Donegal manager Declan Bonner looks ahead to this afternoon clash with Kerry

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is expecting a tough test this afternoon in Killarney, against Kerry, but he tells Tom Comack that Donegal are going down to the Kingdom to win. 