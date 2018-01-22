DONEGAL GAA - AODH RUADH AWARDS NIGHT
LISTEN: Aodh Ruadh manager James O'Donnell after being named Club Person of the Year at awards night
It was a good year for Aodh Ruadh manager, James O'Donnell, who led the club back to Division One. There was also a surprise in store for him at the club's dinner dance on Saturday night when he was also named Club Person of the Year.
He gave his reaction to the year, to the year ahead and the club award to Peter Campbell . . .
