Listen: Donegal's new midfielder enjoying life at inter-county level

Nathan Mullins kicked two wonderful points from midfield and was a popular winner of the man of the match award following Donegal's win over Armagh in Saturday night's Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final.

The former Carndonagh man has enjoyed a terrific start to his inter-county career and speaking after Saturday night's game, the midfielder said he hopes to claim a regular start in the Donegal team.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Tom Comack.