DR. MC KENNA CUP REACTION
Listen: Donegal's new midfielder enjoying life at inter-county level
Nathan Mullins continues to impress in the green and gold
Nathan Mullins kicked two wonderful points from midfield and was a popular winner of the man of the match award following Donegal's win over Armagh in Saturday night's Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final.
The former Carndonagh man has enjoyed a terrific start to his inter-county career and speaking after Saturday night's game, the midfielder said he hopes to claim a regular start in the Donegal team.
He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Tom Comack.
The 2018 @BankofIrelandUK Dr McKenna Cup Final between @TyroneGAALive & @officialdonegal is scheduled for the weekend of February 17th/18th. Details to be confirmed in the coming days. #BOIMcKennaCup pic.twitter.com/BSKHXJIKxh— Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) January 20, 2018
