All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final

Listen -Naomh Colmcille's midfielder Michael Lynch tells Tom Comack how he has played through the pain barrier since early in the Ulster Championship .

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

tom.comack@donegaldemocrat.com

Listen -Naomh Colmcille's midfielder Michael Lynch tells Tom Comack how he has played through the pain barrier since early in the Ulster Championship .

Naomh Colmcille's Michael Lynch broke a bone in his hand in the Ulster quarter final against Ballymachugh from Cavan, in MacCumhaill Park, back in October. But the influential midfielder has played in all Naomh Colmcille's games since and is all set to line out in Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final.