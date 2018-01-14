Listen: McKenna Cup semi-final will be ideal preparation for Kerry game - Bonner

Donegal eased into the Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final with a comprehensive victory over Monaghan on Sunday.

The win, and another competitive fixture on Wednesday night, will be considered good preparation for Donegal ahead of their opening National League Division One trip to play Kerry on Sunday, January 28th.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday's win in Clones, Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, was happy with the win, but said the concession of 19 points against Monaghan was a concern.