Donegal League Premier Division
Listen - Donegal Town manager Paul McHugh on what he thought of his sides 4-0 victory over Drumoghill Celtic, this afternoon.
Daniel McHugh, Barry Mulligan and Stephen Curneen scored the goals as Donegal Town were too hot to handle for Drumoghill FC in the wet and windy conditions at The Moss, Drumoghill on Sunday afternoon.
The victory brought a welcome three points for Donegal Town and their manager, Paul McHugh, gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Tom Comack afterwards.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on