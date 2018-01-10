DR. MCKENNA CUP REACTION

LISTEN: Donegal captain Hugh McFadden gives his reaction to the Fermanagh defeat

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Donegal's defeat by Fermanagh puts a dent in their chances of making the Dr. McKenna Cup semi-final.

After the game Donegal captain Hugh McFadden gave his reaction to Tom Comack