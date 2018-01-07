DONEGAL SOCCER
LISTEN: Erne Wanderers manager Alan Dorrian was the happiest man in Donegal sport
Ballyshannon man was on winning side of only game played in Donegal League
There was just one game played in the Donegal Junior Soccer League today Sunday with Erne Wanderers striking late to defeat Keadue Rovers in a top of the table clash.
The Ballyshannon men had goals from Diarmuid Spratt and David Dolan in the last ten minutes to run out 2-1 winners over table toppers Keadue, who had gone ahead in the 55th minute through Daniel McHugh.
Afterwards Erne manager Alan Dorrian was very happy with the result when speaking to Peter
