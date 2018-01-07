LISTEN: Erne Wanderers manager Alan Dorrian was the happiest man in Donegal sport

There was just one game played in the Donegal Junior Soccer League today Sunday with Erne Wanderers striking late to defeat Keadue Rovers in a top of the table clash.

The Ballyshannon men had goals from Diarmuid Spratt and David Dolan in the last ten minutes to run out 2-1 winners over table toppers Keadue, who had gone ahead in the 55th minute through Daniel McHugh.

Afterwards Erne manager Alan Dorrian was very happy with the result when speaking to Peter

SEE TUESDAY'S DONEGAL DEMOCRAT/DONEGAL PEOPLE'S PRESS FOR FULL COVERAGE