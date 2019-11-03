LISTEN: Meehan never overly concerned despite late fight-back from St James

It's been a great weekend for Donegal sides in Ulster championship action.

Naomh Conaill are into the last four of the senior championship following Sunday's win over Castlerahan in Cavan.

That victory followed Buncrana's dramatic win in their Ulster Junior quarter-final on Saturday night.

Also on Sunday, St Nauls held off a late fight-back from St James in Belfast to advance at Intermediate level.

St Nauls manager Barry Meehan gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Peter Campbell after the game