LISTEN: Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says Harps will now have to perform in play-off games to survive

Finn Harps cemented their place in the relegatio/promotion play-off with a 1-0 home win against Waterford on Friday night. They must now await the outcome of the first play-off game between Cabinteely and Drogheda before they play the winners over two legs with the prize a place in the Premier Division.

After the win last night over Waterford, Ollie Horgan said they would have to perform in the two games if they want to be playing Waterford again next year.

He was speaking to Diarmaid Doherty