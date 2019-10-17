DONEGAL GAA
LISTEN: Abbey Voc School Principal Geraldine Diver welcomes new partnership with Donegal GAA
As a new partnership between Donegal GAA and the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal town was launched on Tuesday last, Abbey VS Principal, Geraldine Diver, welcomed the partnership which will see Donegal GAA teams in the south of the county use the Abbey VS gym as their base for strength and conditioning.
After the launch Principal Geraldine Diver spoke to Peter Campbell
